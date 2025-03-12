Ponniyin Selvan fame Santhosh’s next launches with pooja

CHENNAI: Written and directed by debutant Aswin Kandasamy, Santhosh who played the younger version of Aditha Karikalan in Ponniyin Selvan, is all set to play the lead role in an upcoming project.

The yet-to-be-titled film was launched with a pooja. Billed to be a fantasy romantic comedy, the makers have announced the commencement of principal photography, which boasts a stellar cast including Reshma Venkatesh, Vinoth Kishan, Samyuktha Viswanathan, and Bjorn Surrao. The film draws inspiration from the surreal and larger-than-life storytelling found in anime. The narrative follows a character navigating two contrasting realities.

Set against a backdrop that shifts from rural charm to urban vibrancy, the film explores themes of love, ambition, and identity with a fresh and unconventional approach to self-discovery and relationships.

Avni Movies and Benzz Media are backing the project, which will feature Shanthakumar Chakravarthy, handling the camera, and Praveen Antony will take care of the cuts.