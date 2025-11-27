'Playing Rita was fun with a few challenges'

CHENNAI: Dressed in a black kurti, Keerthy Suresh is all smiles as she meets a bunch of reporters ahead of Revolver Rita’s release, this week. The trailer is quirky, intriguing and the audience can expect a lot of fun in the film that has the actor playing the titular role. “The story is set in Puducherry and is an out-and-out humour. It is a dark comedy, where a family gets into a serious situation that will be handled in a funny way. There are situational action scenes in the movie as well,” she begins.

She quickly compliments the director and says that JK Chandru has a Priyadarshan touch to his narrative. “Though he has worked with Venkat Prabhu before there is a Priyan sir touch to the story. Revolver Rita is a story that takes place in 24 hours,” adds Keerthy.

To go about the role, the National award-winning actor didn’t need much prep. “Since the character is a no-brainer, I was more on switch on and switch off mode to play Rita. It was a role that went smoothly on the sets. There are twists and turns in the screenplay, so I had to ask Chandru for a lot of clarifications about the continuity. Screenplay was a bit challenging to work on,” she remarks.

Keerthy has a huge fan following on social media and off it. She is pretty active on social media, even though she isn’t posting stories or posts. She gets candid about it and says, “Instagram has become like a WhatsApp for me. I used to wake up earlier to my messages on WhatsApp and of late, it is reels on Insta that I wake up to. Also, most of this reels are AI generated and I realise only when I share them with my husband, Antony. They are so realistic. I had recently attended a pooja ceremony and there were AI images of mine that were generated in a derogatory manner. At a point in time, we fall for it and lure ourselves into thinking if we really did this. A human invention has ended up creating a bad impact upon us. It is getting very dangerous.”

Keerthy says that the film had to wait for the right release window and wasn’t a delayed project. “OTT needs our films in a certain window... those dates need not be always conducive in acquiring theatre screens. However, we are dependent on them because of the reach it has. It is more of a give-and-take policy,” says the actor.

She has also written a few ideas during the lockdown. “I have written them as ideas. But I need to develop those ideas into story and screenplay in future,” she concludes.