Pawan Kalyan reunites with martial arts senior after 34 years 

CHENNAI: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and popular actor Pawan Kalyan recently had an emotional reunion with his martial arts senior, Renshi Raja, rekindling memories of their early training days under the legendary late Shihan Hussaini.

The meeting, which took place after 34 years, brought together two devoted martial artists who once trained side by side during their formative years.

Pawan Kalyan, widely admired for his dedication to martial arts both on and off screen, took to social media to share his heartfelt reflections on the reunion.

He recalled how Renshi Raja was already a black belt when he himself was a green belt in the early 1990s. Both were students of Shihan Hussaini, a highly respected figure in the martial arts community, whose influence continues to shape their lives and careers.

“It was a great pleasure and honor to reconnect with Thiru Renshi Raja Avl. from Tamil Nadu after 34 years. He was my senior in the early 1990s, training under the guidance of Shihan Hussaini Avl at the same karate school. At that time, Renshi Raja was already a black belt holder while I was still a green belt. It’s heartening to see him now leading the very school where we trained, carrying forward Shihan’s vision with dedication,” Pawan Kalyan wrote.

The actor-turned-politician expressed deep admiration for Renshi Raja’s commitment to preserving and promoting their late guru’s teachings.

Their conversation, he said, was filled with nostalgia and mutual respect, as they remembered the discipline, values, and camaraderie that martial arts instilled in them.

The reunion photo, shared by Pawan Kalyan, quickly went viral on social media, with fans praising the actor’s humility and reverence for his roots.

Known for incorporating authentic martial arts in his films, Pawan Kalyan has always acknowledged the formative role his mentors played in shaping his discipline and character.

Recently, the actor showcased his martial arts prowess in the historical action film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. The film features an 18-minute pre-climax fight sequence that has been lauded for its choreography and realism.

The movie, which is running successfully in theatres, combines themes of Sanatana Dharma with visually captivating action and has received positive audience response across regions.

Pawan Kalyan’s reunion with Renshi Raja stands as a poignant reminder of his deep-rooted connection to martial arts and the legacy of Shihan Hussaini, whose teachings continue to inspire generations.



