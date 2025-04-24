Pavithra Lakshmi opens on health battle: I am undergoing treatment

CHENNAI: Actor Pavithra Lakshmi, who gained popularity with the show Cooku with Comali, also known for films like Yugi, Naai Sekar, and Jigiri Dosthu, was subjected to harsh criticism online, where people speculated her going under the knives.

Various speculations about her appearance and weight changes make her fans conclude that she has undergone plastic surgery. The actor has publicly addressed the rumour on Instagram.

She shared that she was facing serious medical conditions and is currently undergoing intensive treatment. She also adds that her family is by her side and taking care of the actor. Pavithra also urges the media and public to refrain from spreading false information.

Sources close to the actor told DT Next that despite speculations, the actor is actively participating in film shoots, and that her work schedule hasn’t gone for a toss. Her fans and well-wishers have shown their support and prayers for her speedy recovery.