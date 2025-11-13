Pavish’s next titled Love Oh Love

CHENNAI: Pavish, known for his performance in Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, is gearing up for his next film. Titled Love Oh Love, the film is helmed by Magesh Rajendran and shooting is progressing at a brisk pace.

Billed to be a breezy romantic-entertainer, Naga Durga is making her Tamil debut with this film. Love Oh Love is expected to explore the charm, confusion, and chemistry of modern love.

The film was launched recently by filmmaker Kasthuri Raja, who is also the granddad of Pavish. Backed by Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd, in association with Creative Entertainers & Distributors, the filming is taking place in and around Chennai.

The team has wrapped major portions of the first schedule and is gearing up for the next leg. PG Muthaiah is handling the camera, while NB Srikanth is taking care of the cuts. Foxn is composing the music.