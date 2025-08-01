'Parking’ bags three National Awards, GV Prakash, MS Bhaskar win big for Tamil cinema

CHENNAI: The Tamil film Parking, directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan, has won the Best Tamil Film award at the 71st National Film Awards for 2023 under the Feature Films category. The film also bagged the award for Best Screenplay.

Veteran actor MS Bhaskar won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Parking, marking a proud moment for Tamil cinema.

Speaking to DT Next, Parking director Ramkumar Balakrishnan said, "Every year, I used to tune in to television to know who the National Award winners are. When I saw my name and the film's name, especially across three categories, I felt really happy. I believe Parking dealt with a universal topic and connected well with the audience. It spoke about the ego and anger that lies within people. What made me more happier was the recognition the movie received for its screenplay. It has a lot of uncredited names who worked for it, my friends. I can't wait to introduce them all to everybody."

In conversation with DT Next, MS Bhaskar said, "Even when I was in front of the camera on sets of Parking, there were people who told me that I will win a National award for this role. Ella pugazhum iraivanuke. Had I not won an award, I would still have said the same. When I saw the film winning awards, it made me happy and when I saw my name under the Best Supporting Actor category, I still had the same amount of happiness because I am way too old to walk with my head held high or to take pride in what I have achieved. One thing is that, I want to keep this award in the feet of Sivaji Ganesan appa's portrait. It was him who gave us all a blueprint for acting. He is my mentor and my father figure. And I dedicate this to him. He is an ocean when it comes to performing and I am just a few drops comparing to what he has done and taught us."

Actor Harish Kalyan, who played the lead in Parking, told DT Next, “We certainly did not expect to sweep awards across three categories. The team has been calling each other to share their happiness. National Awards for Parking come across as a validation for the good work we have done. Be it Parking or Lubber Pandhu, these scripts hold a certain value and I am glad that Parking is now recognised.”

Music director GV Prakash Kumar also brought home his second National Award for Best Music Direction for the Dhanush-starrer Vaathi.

Speaking to DT Next exclusively, he said, “I never expected this. A second National Award to my name is overwhelming. I thank the universe for making this happen. I was just watching the news channels and was surprised with the announcement. I thank the jury members, my hero Dhanush, my director, and the producers for making it happen.”