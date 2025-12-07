Padayappa to return to theatres after 25 years on December 12

CHENNAI: Celebrating the five decades of illustrious film journey of Superstar Rajinikanth, his iconic film Padayappa is re-releasing on big screens on December 12, marking his birthday.

The promo video shows glimpses of the Superstar walking down the staircase parallel with his iconic dialogue from the film, En Vazhi Thani Vazhi. It also hints that he will be reliving the memories of the Padayappa days by sharing memorable moments from the film.

Released in 1999, Padayappa was directed by KS Ravikumar, with Soundarya playing the female lead and Ramya Krishnan essaying the much-appreciated antagonist role. AR Rahman composed the songs, which are still in the playlist of many.

Soundarya Rajinikanth unveiled a 32-second video and revealed that this is a glimpse of a major announcement at 6 pm today. She also mentioned that the story is crafted by the Superstar of himself. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the major reveal as Padayappa holds a major part of many cinephiles and audiences' childhood memories.