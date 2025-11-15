Begin typing your search...

    Overwhelmed by love for Heartbeat franchise, say the makers

    The series is praised for its authentic take on modern-day relationships, strong performances and interesting screenplay.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 Nov 2025 10:02 AM IST
    Overwhelmed by love for Heartbeat franchise, say the makers
    X

    Poster of the series

    CHENNAI: One of the successful Tamil web series in recent times is undoubtedly Heartbeat Season 2. The series is praised for its authentic take on modern-day relationships, strong performances and interesting screenplay.

    Backed by A Telefactory, the second instalment of the series features Deepa Balu, Anumol, Karthik Kumar, and Charukesh in key roles. Raja Velu, founder of A Telefactory, said, “We’re overwhelmed by the love Heartbeat has received. Season 2 is our heartfelt attempt to take the story forward with more intensity, emotion, and realism.”

    The co-producer, Padmini Raja Velu, added, “Heartbeat Season 2 captures the pulse of modern relationships: intense, emotional, and unforgettable. The audience’s response motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of storytelling.”

    Heartbeat seriesTamil web series
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X