Overwhelmed by love for Heartbeat franchise, say the makers

CHENNAI: One of the successful Tamil web series in recent times is undoubtedly Heartbeat Season 2. The series is praised for its authentic take on modern-day relationships, strong performances and interesting screenplay.

Backed by A Telefactory, the second instalment of the series features Deepa Balu, Anumol, Karthik Kumar, and Charukesh in key roles. Raja Velu, founder of A Telefactory, said, “We’re overwhelmed by the love Heartbeat has received. Season 2 is our heartfelt attempt to take the story forward with more intensity, emotion, and realism.”

The co-producer, Padmini Raja Velu, added, “Heartbeat Season 2 captures the pulse of modern relationships: intense, emotional, and unforgettable. The audience’s response motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of storytelling.”