Parachute, a rescue drama web series, to stream from November 29

CHENNAI: Directed by Rasu Ranjith, Parachute stars Kishore, Krishna, Kaali Venkat, Sharanya Ramachandran, Bava Chelladurai and Kani in key roles. The series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from November 29. Apart from performing, Krisha is also handling the production of the series.

A gripping trailer of the series gives away the fact that the film will be a pulsating search and rescue drama that will revolve around two cute children, who their parents deeply love. The trailer shows that the children fear their dad, a strict disciplinarian. One day, to escape his blows, they ride off on his moped called Parachute without their parents' knowledge.

Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for Parachute, while Om Narayan is the cinematographer. Richard Kevin is taking care of the cuts.