'Citadel: Honey Bunny': Raj & DK share excitement about the spy thriller

MUMBAI: The much-awaited action series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 7.

Directed by Raj & DK, this Indian installment of the global Citadel franchise brings a fresh take on action and espionage, set against the backdrop of the 1990s.

Speaking about the series to ANI, directors Raj & DK shared their thoughts on casting Varun Dhawan in a new avatar. "We wanted Varun in a new avatar. And we realized that he had never done action before, not a full-blown action role. And he was excited. He also got super excited when he realized it was set in the 90s because he had so many memories and anecdotes from his father's sets. Once we talked to him, we realized he was the perfect guy to play, especially a person with two timelines, where in one side he's quite exuberant, lively, colourful character, and in the other, a more serious, mature role. So the diversity was perfect for Varun," Raj said.

When asked how Citadel: Honey Bunny differs from the original series, DK said, "This is a standalone series of its own. And we were all very clear, us and even the Russo brothers, that this show will have its own tone and flavor. We wanted to make a show that is true to India, with Indian culture, Indian sensibilities, while standing up to a world standard. We never wanted to make a show that looks like a Hollywood show; we wanted to make a show that looks like it comes from India."

Speaking on the action sequences in the series, DK said, "We love to design our action sequences. We worked with action director Yannick, who we collaborated with on Family Man season two, and Ajaz Bhai from Mumbai, who has been with us on all our shows. We come up with ideas of how to do things that nobody else has done before, but we don't have too many resources or budget, so we still have to do it in a very 'Jugaad' way. That's been the challenge."

Written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is the Indian installment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.

The series is set against the vibrant backdrop of the 1990s. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

Each series is created, produced, and filmed in its respective region, bringing unique shows with strong cultural identities rooted in their country of origin.

