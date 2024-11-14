Celebrate Children’s Day with adventure, laughter, magic

CHENNAI: On this special occasion, DT Next curates a list of fun and adventure films for the little adventurers in your life

Stepping into enchanting world to escape reality

Bridge to Terabithia (2007) is a fantasy drama directed by Gábor Csupó, based on Katherine Paterson’s 1977 novel. The film stars Josh Hutcherson, AnnaSophia Robb, Bailee Madison, Zooey Deschanel, and Robert Patrick. It follows Jesse Aarons (Hutcherson) and Leslie Burke (Robb), two young friends who create the imaginary world of ‘Terabithia’ to escape their troubled realities and spend time together.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Navigating challenges of life

Harold and the Purple Crayon (2024) is a fantasy comedy directed by Carlos Saldanha. It is based on Crockett Johnson’s 1955 children’s book. The film, which blends live-action and animation, stars Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery, and Zooey Deschanel. It serves as a sequel, with Harold growing up and using his magical purple crayon to draw himself into the real world, where he must navigate the challenges of life beyond the pages.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Saving the planet

We Can Be Heroes (2020) is a superhero kids’ film written and directed by Robert Rodriguez. The story follows the children of Earth’s superheroes, who must team up to save their parents and the planet after alien invaders capture the heroes.

Where to watch: Netflix

From no to yes

Yes Day (2021) is a family comedy directed by Miguel Arteta, based on the children’s book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld. The film follows a mom and dad who, typically saying no, decide to say yes to their kids’ wildest requests for one day—setting a few ground rules—for a whirlwind of fun and adventure.

Where to watch: Netflix

Telekinetic abilities to tackle dysfunctional family

Matilda (1996) is a fantasy comedy directed by Danny DeVito, based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel. Starring Mara Wilson as Matilda, the film follows the young prodigy with psychokinetic powers as she uses her abilities to deal with her neglectful family and the tyrannical school principal.

Where to watch: Netflix

Adventure in search of father

A Boy Called Christmas (2021) is a British Christmas fantasy film directed by Gil Kenan, based on Matt Haig’s book. The film follows a young boy who, with his talking mouse, travels to a land of elves and helps them when people sent by the king, including his father, kidnap one of the elves. An elderly woman narrates the story to her grand-niece and grand-nephews.

Where to watch: Netflix