Oscars 2025 shortlists full list: Wicked, Emilia Perez lead the pack

LOS ANGELES: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists for 10 categories for the 97th Academy Awards on Tuesday.

The categories include Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live-Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects.

Films that lead the pack include 'Dune: Part Two,' Emilia Perez', 'Wicked', 'Gladiator II', 'Nosferatu', 'The Apprentice', 'The Wild Robot', and 'Blitz' which have been shortlisted across various categories.

The first round of Oscar voting will begin on January 8, 2025, and will close on January 12, 2025. The nominees for all categories will be announced on January 17, 2025. Final voting will take place from February 11 to February 18, 2025.

Check out the full shortlists below.

1. Documentary Feature Film

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Dahomey

Daughters

Eno

Frida

Hollywoodgate

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Queendom

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Union

Will & Harper

2. Documentary Short Film

Chasing Roo

Death by Numbers

Eternal Father

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Keeper

Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World

Once upon a Time in Ukraine

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Planetwalker

The Quilters

Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr

A Swim Lesson

Until He's Back

3. International Feature Film

Brazil, I'm Still Here

Canada, Universal Language

Czech Republic, Waves

Denmark, The Girl With the Needle

France, Emilia Perez

Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Iceland, Touch

Ireland, Kneecap

Italy, Vermiglio

Latvia, Flow

Norway, Armand

Palestine, From Ground Zero

Senegal, Dahomey

Thailand, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

United Kingdom, Santosh

4. Makeup and Hairstyling

The Apprentice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A Different Man

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Maria

Nosferatu

The Substance

Waltzing With Brando

Wicked

5. Music (Original Score)

Alien: Romulus

Babygirl

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Blink Twice

Blitz

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Emilia Perez

The Fire Inside

Gladiator II

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

Inside Out 2

Nosferatu

The Room Next Door

Sing Sing

The Six Triple Eight

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Young Woman and the Sea

6. Music (Original Song)

"Forbidden Road" from Better Man

"Winter Coat" from Blitz

"Compress/Repress" from Challengers

"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late

"El Mal" from Emilia Perez

"Mi Camino" from Emilia Perez

"Sick In The Head" from Kneecap

"Beyond" from Moana 2

"Tell Me It's You" from Mufasa: The Lion King

"Piece By Piece" from Piece by Piece

"Like A Bird" from Sing Sing

"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight

"Out Of Oklahoma" from Twisters

"Kiss The Sky" from The Wild Robot

"Harper And Will Go West" from Will & Harper

7. Animated Short Film

Au Revoir Mon Monde

A Bear Named Wojtek

Beautiful Men

Bottle George

A Crab in the Pool

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Maybe Elephants

Me

Origami

Percebes

The 21

Wander to Wonder

The Wild-Tempered Clavier

Yuck!

8. Live-Action Short Film

Anuja

Clodagh

The Compatriot

Crust

Dovecote

Edge of Space

The Ice Cream Man

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

The Masterpiece

An Orange From Jaffa

Paris 70

Room Taken

9. Sound

Alien: Romulus

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Gladiator II

Joker: Folie a Deux

Wicked

The Wild Robot

10. Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Civil War

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mufasa: The Lion King

Twisters

Wicked

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 2, 2025. It will be hosted by Conan O'Brien and broadcast live on ABC. Viewers in over 200 countries will be able to watch the event.