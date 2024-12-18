Begin typing your search...

    AuthorANIANI|18 Dec 2024 11:25 AM IST
    Oscars 2025 shortlists full list: Wicked, Emilia Perez lead the pack
    Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo (Photo/Instagram/@wickedmovie), Emilia Perez (Image Source: X)

    LOS ANGELES: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the shortlists for 10 categories for the 97th Academy Awards on Tuesday.

    The categories include Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live-Action Short Film, Sound, and Visual Effects.

    Films that lead the pack include 'Dune: Part Two,' Emilia Perez', 'Wicked', 'Gladiator II', 'Nosferatu', 'The Apprentice', 'The Wild Robot', and 'Blitz' which have been shortlisted across various categories.

    The first round of Oscar voting will begin on January 8, 2025, and will close on January 12, 2025. The nominees for all categories will be announced on January 17, 2025. Final voting will take place from February 11 to February 18, 2025.

    Check out the full shortlists below.

    1. Documentary Feature Film

    The Bibi Files

    Black Box Diaries

    Dahomey

    Daughters

    Eno

    Frida

    Hollywoodgate

    No Other Land

    Porcelain War

    Queendom

    The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

    Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

    Sugarcane

    Union

    Will & Harper

    2. Documentary Short Film

    Chasing Roo

    Death by Numbers

    Eternal Father

    I Am Ready, Warden

    Incident

    Instruments of a Beating Heart

    Keeper

    Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World

    Once upon a Time in Ukraine

    The Only Girl in the Orchestra

    Planetwalker

    The Quilters

    Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr

    A Swim Lesson

    Until He's Back

    3. International Feature Film

    Brazil, I'm Still Here

    Canada, Universal Language

    Czech Republic, Waves

    Denmark, The Girl With the Needle

    France, Emilia Perez

    Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

    Iceland, Touch

    Ireland, Kneecap

    Italy, Vermiglio

    Latvia, Flow

    Norway, Armand

    Palestine, From Ground Zero

    Senegal, Dahomey

    Thailand, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

    United Kingdom, Santosh

    4. Makeup and Hairstyling

    The Apprentice

    Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

    A Different Man

    Dune: Part Two

    Emilia Perez

    Maria

    Nosferatu

    The Substance

    Waltzing With Brando

    Wicked

    5. Music (Original Score)

    Alien: Romulus

    Babygirl

    Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

    Blink Twice

    Blitz

    The Brutalist

    Challengers

    Conclave

    Emilia Perez

    The Fire Inside

    Gladiator II

    Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

    Inside Out 2

    Nosferatu

    The Room Next Door

    Sing Sing

    The Six Triple Eight

    Wicked

    The Wild Robot

    Young Woman and the Sea

    6. Music (Original Song)

    "Forbidden Road" from Better Man

    "Winter Coat" from Blitz

    "Compress/Repress" from Challengers

    "Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late

    "El Mal" from Emilia Perez

    "Mi Camino" from Emilia Perez

    "Sick In The Head" from Kneecap

    "Beyond" from Moana 2

    "Tell Me It's You" from Mufasa: The Lion King

    "Piece By Piece" from Piece by Piece

    "Like A Bird" from Sing Sing

    "The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight

    "Out Of Oklahoma" from Twisters

    "Kiss The Sky" from The Wild Robot

    "Harper And Will Go West" from Will & Harper

    7. Animated Short Film

    Au Revoir Mon Monde

    A Bear Named Wojtek

    Beautiful Men

    Bottle George

    A Crab in the Pool

    In the Shadow of the Cypress

    Magic Candies

    Maybe Elephants

    Me

    Origami

    Percebes

    The 21

    Wander to Wonder

    The Wild-Tempered Clavier

    Yuck!

    8. Live-Action Short Film

    Anuja

    Clodagh

    The Compatriot

    Crust

    Dovecote

    Edge of Space

    The Ice Cream Man

    I'm Not a Robot

    The Last Ranger

    A Lien

    The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

    The Masterpiece

    An Orange From Jaffa

    Paris 70

    Room Taken

    9. Sound

    Alien: Romulus

    Blitz

    A Complete Unknown

    Deadpool & Wolverine

    Dune: Part Two

    Emilia Perez

    Gladiator II

    Joker: Folie a Deux

    Wicked

    The Wild Robot

    10. Visual Effects

    Alien: Romulus

    Better Man

    Civil War

    Deadpool & Wolverine

    Dune: Part Two

    Gladiator II

    Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

    Mufasa: The Lion King

    Twisters

    Wicked

    The 97th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 2, 2025. It will be hosted by Conan O'Brien and broadcast live on ABC. Viewers in over 200 countries will be able to watch the event.

