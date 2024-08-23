On Teja Sajja's birthday, 'Mirai' makers dropped his new poster

MUMBAI: Teja Sajja, who is set to enthrall the audience with 'Super Yodha' in his next titled 'Mirai'. On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of the film shared a new intriguing poster on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, makers treated fans with a new poster of Teja Sajja.

The poster captures Teja Sajja protecting himself from falling by holding a blazing iron rod, while objects fall from the top of him.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Strap in for an adrenaline ride.The #SuperYodha is born. Team #MIRAI [?][?] wishes the SUPER HERO, @tejasajja123 a very splendid birthday. Get ready to experience the Action-Adventure in cinemas on 18th APRIL 2025 ~ 2D & 3D."

As soon as the poster was shared, fans chimed in the comment section to wish the actor on special day.

One of the users wrote, "Happy b'day teja anna. eagerly waiting for mirai. your another content movie and biggest block buster movie like hanuman."

Another user commented, "Can't wait for this movie to release. Also happy birthday Teja Garu."

The movie is titled 'Mirai' which means Future. The first look poster sees Teja Sajja in a Super Yodha look with a stick in his hand, standing on top of an erupting volcano. He looks extremely fierce. In the background, we can observe an eclipse.

Recently, makers shared a glimpse along with the title announcement.

The glimpse is intended to portray the backstory of the movie. It is based on King Ashoka and his secret 9. Kalinga War remains a bad mark in history for Ashoka. The divine mystery was revealed in that repentance. That is the vast knowledge of 9 scriptures that make man divine. 9 warriors are recruited to protect them for generations.

An eclipse approaches such knowledge. Then takes a birth that stops the eclipse. It is an inevitable great battle for generations. Teja Sajja is introduced as a Super Yodha who is there to stop the eclipse from reaching the Secret 9 of Ashoka. He excels in Karra Samu (stick fight), and other forms of fights.

'Mirai' will be released in multi-languages- Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Chinese languages on April 18, 2025.