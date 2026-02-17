Now you can watch Vijay Sethupathi’s Soodhu Kavvum in theatres from February 20
CHENNAI: As part of the ongoing trend of re-releases in Tamil cinema, Soodhu Kavvum, the black comedy starring Vijay Sethupathi, is set to return to theatres on February 20. Tickets for the re-release will be priced at a flat rate of ₹100 across Tamil Nadu.
Released on May 1, 2013, the film follows Das (Vijay Sethupathi), a small-time kidnapper who operates by a set of unusual rules and has an imaginary girlfriend. He joins hands with three unemployed youngsters to kidnap the son of a politician. The situation spirals when the “victim” reveals that he staged his own kidnapping to extract money from his father. The arrival of a determined police officer further complicates matters.
Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy in his debut, the film played an important role in shaping Vijay Sethupathi’s early career. It also featured Ashok Selvan, Bobby Simha and Ramesh Thilak in key roles.
Produced by C V Kumar under Thirukumaran Entertainment, the film had music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Dinesh B Krishnan and editing by Leo John Paul. Over the years, its humour and writing have helped it build a strong following among audiences.
With its return to theatres, the film offers both longtime fans and younger viewers a chance to watch it on the big screen.