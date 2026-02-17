Now you can watch Vijay Sethupathi’s Soodhu Kavvum in theatres from February 20

Directed by Nalan Kumarasamy in his debut, the film played an important role in shaping Vijay Sethupathi’s early career. It also featured Ashok Selvan, Bobby Simha and Ramesh Thilak in key roles.

Produced by C V Kumar under Thirukumaran Entertainment, the film had music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by Dinesh B Krishnan and editing by Leo John Paul. Over the years, its humour and writing have helped it build a strong following among audiences.