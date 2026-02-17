Ghilli set for grand theatrical return this February

CHENNAI: Vijay's iconic sports action drama Ghilli, is gearing up for another big-screen comeback, sparking fresh excitement among fans.
The much-loved dialogue, “Kacheri appuram aadalam… ippo kabaddi aadalaama!”, has resurfaced across social media, rekindling memories of the film’s electrifying mass moments. Responding to requests from theatre owners, the makers have scheduled the new theatrical run for February 20.
The film’s 2024 re-release turned out to be a phenomenon, redefining the trend of bringing classic Tamil hits back to cinemas. Theatres witnessed packed houses, with celebrations resembling a festive event. Audiences thronged screenings in large numbers, many returning for repeat viewings, making it one of the most successful re-releases in Tamil cinema history. The overwhelming response from youngsters and families alike proved that the film’s energy and appeal remain timeless.
Helmed by Dharani, the film stars Trisha as the female lead and Prakash Raj as the formidable antagonist, with music composed by Vidyasagar. Film is produced by AM Rathnam. The story follows a fearless kabaddi player who rescues a young woman from a ruthless villain, brings her to Chennai, and navigates a tense battle to protect her. High-octane action, emotional depth, vibrant dance numbers, and Vijay’s charismatic screen presence helped the film emerge as a blockbuster and a defining milestone in his career.
Meanwhile, Theri, featuring Vijay alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson, is also slated for a theatrical release across Tamil Nadu on February 20, adding to the excitement for fans.
In January, Theri's re-release was postponed, as per the request of Draupathi 2 and Hotspot 2 Much teams.
Theri follows DCP Vijaya Kumar (Vijay) who goes into hiding to bring up his daughter (Nainika) in a safe environment. However, after her life is threatened by deadly gangsters, he must face his past to protect his daughter.