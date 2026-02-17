Ghilli set for grand theatrical return this February

Meanwhile, Theri, featuring Vijay alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson, is also slated for a theatrical release across Tamil Nadu on February 20, adding to the excitement for fans.

In January, Theri's re-release was postponed, as per the request of Draupathi 2 and Hotspot 2 Much teams.

Theri follows DCP Vijaya Kumar (Vijay) who goes into hiding to bring up his daughter (Nainika) in a safe environment. However, after her life is threatened by deadly gangsters, he must face his past to protect his daughter.