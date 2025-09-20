No competition between Anirudh and me, says music director Sai Abhyankar

CHENNAI: Young music sensation, Sai Abhyankkar, who is one of Tamil cinema's fastest growing music directors, has said that there is no competition between ace music director Anirudh and him as was being speculated in some circles of the media.

Sai Abhyankar, who turned up for the pre release event of director Unni Sivalingam's bilingual sports action drama 'Balti', which incidentally happened to be his first press conference, was asked by the media if it was true that the competition in the music scene at present was between Anirudh and him.

Responding to the question, Sai Abhyankar said, "That is not true. Anirudh has done a lot. I have only now started. With all your prayers and blessings, I am only looking forward to working more. There is no competition at all."

Interestingly, Balti will be the first Malayalam film for which Sai Abhyankkar has scored music. In fact, actor Shane Nigam, who plays the lead in the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual, said that he was addicted to the songs of his film and that he was super proud that Sai Abhyankkar was scoring music for Balti.

For the unaware, young Sai Abhyankar, who is just 20 years old, is turning out to be the next big sensation in music. The youngster shot to limelight after his independent single, ‘Katchi Sera’, went viral on social media. It did not take long for Tamil film directors to spot the young talent and soon, Sai had a list of big films that he was working on.

Already, he has been roped in to score music for Suriya’s 45th film. He also has been signed to score music for Pradeep Ranganathan’s next film with Mythri Movie Makers. More importantly, he will be composing music for Allu Arjun’s upcoming magnum opus that is to be directed by Atlee, better known as AA22XA6.He has also been entrusted with the task of whipping up music for Simbu’s upcoming film that is being produced by well known production house Dawn Pictures. The film is being tentatively referred to as #STR49.



