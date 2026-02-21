Nivin Pauly thanks Suriya, Jyothika for their loving gesture

It may be recalled that Suriya and Jyothika had sent similar gifts to some other members of the film's unit including actress Riya Shibu, whose performance in director Akhil Sathyan's blockbuster film had come in for a lot of critical acclaim.

In fact, Riya Shibu, had on Wednesday, disclosed that she was over the moon after receiving the gift hamper along with a congratulatory note from actor Suriya and his wife Jyothika for her performance in the Malayalam film. Taking to her social media timelines to share images of the hamper and the congratulatory note, the actress had said,

"Simply over the moon!!!! Thank you so so much @Suriya_offl sir #jyothika maa!! To take the time and effort to send me this hamper as a token of appreciation for my performance really means a lot to me. Accepting this on behalf of the entire team of #SarvamMaya." In the congratulatory note, the couple had said, "Loved your performance in Sarvam Maya, Riya! So natural, impactful and a joy to watch. Big congratulations and wishing you continued success and many more memorable roles ahead."