Suriya, Jyothika compliment Riya Shibu for Sarvam Maya; actress says she is 'over the moon'

Taking to her social media timelines to share images of the hamper and the congratulatory note, the actress wrote, "Simply over the moon!!!! Thank you so so much @Suriya_offl sir #jyothika maa!! To take the time and effort to send me this hamper as a token of appreciation for my performance really means a lot to me. Accepting this on behalf of the entire team of #SarvamMaya."

In the congratulatory note, the couple had said, "Loved your performance in Sarvam Maya, Riya! So natural, impactful and a joy to watch. Big congratulations and wishing you continued success and many more memorable roles ahead."