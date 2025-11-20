Nivin Pauly-starrer Sarvam Maya locks Christmas release

CHENNAI: Nivin Pauly is quite busy with back-to-back films, including Baby Girl and Dear Students in Malayalam, and Benz in Tamil. His next film, Sarvam Maya, is all set to hit the screens on December 25, on the occasion of Christmas.

Helmed by Akhil Sathyan, the film is billed to be a family entertainer, promising a laughter riot. The film also stars Aju Varghese and Janardhanan in key roles. Bankrolled by Firefly Films, Preity Mukundhan will be the leading lady.

On the technical front, Sarvam Maya will have music by Justin Prabhakaran, Sharan Velayudham handling the camera, and Akhil Sathyan and Rathin Radhakrishnan are overseeing the cuts.

The film’s title and first look were unveiled in July, and the teaser hints that the story could be a blend of humour and fantasy.