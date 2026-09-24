Nivin Pauly plays a man who is 8,822 years old in Ram's 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai'

Producer Suresh Kamatchi, whose production house V House Productions is producing the film, took to his social media timelines to share the newly released trailer's link.

He wrote, "OUT NOW! Release Trailer of Director Ram's #YezhuKadalYezhuMalai is here! In theatres from October 1, 2026. Written and Directed by #DirectorRam. Starring @NivinOfficial @yoursanjali @sooriofficial. A @thisisysr musical. Produced by @vhouseofficial."

The trailer begins with Soori, who is travelling in a train calling a friend and speaking to him over phone. He says, "As soon as I reach the next station, I have to go to the first reserved compartment." When the friend asks him what had happened, Soori replies that he has seen someone who looks strange and that he is even scared to look at him.