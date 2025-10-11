Niram deals with how humans change: Dir Krishna

CHENNAI: Headlined by Mugen Rao, Niram is directed by Krishna Balaram. A crime thriller, the film features Preethi Asrani and Tanya Hope in significant roles.

Set in a hospital and a college, the film will grippingly narrate the story of a young man implicated in a criminal case unraveling the web of conspiracy and uncovering shocking truths. Talking about the film, Krishna said, “We have named the film Niram to represent the changing colours of human beings like a chameleon. It started as a small film and has now been completed on a big budget. Since the story is suitable for all languages, we have made it as a multilingual film on a pan-India scale.”

The star cast includes Nithin Sathya, Surekha Vani, Gajaraj, Sreejith Ravi and Smega. K Square Cinemas is producing the film, which is based on true events. D Imman has composed the music, while Santonio Terzio has handled the cinematography. VJ Sabu Joseph took care of the cuts.

The director shares about the technical excellence of the film, and states, “D Imman has done a splendid job in all the songs and background score. Cinematography Santonio Terzio, who relocated to the UK after shooting the film Dishyum, was thoroughly impressed with Niram's story. He came to India, prepared the storyboard, worked with full dedication and delivered excellent visuals.”