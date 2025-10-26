Nelson’s script gets Ram Charan’s nod

CHENNAI: If tinseltown sources are to be believed, a major update we hear is that director Nelson Dilipkumar has recently narrated a bound script to Telugu star Ram Charan. “The script is touted to be a full-fledged action with subtle comedy in it. The narration took place a few weeks ago and Ram Charan is impressed with the script and has given the nod to Nelson,” a source in the know told DT Next.

Ram Charan is currently in Sri Lanka shooting for Peddi while Nelson is shooting for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2. “Ram Charan’s project will be the next directorial for Nelson while we don’t know if Nelson’s will be the actor’s immediate project after Peddi,” added the source.

However, producers for the film haven’t been finalised yet. “It is too early to talk about the production banner. The film is being planned on a massive scale and a producer will be locked in the coming months,” the source remarked.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan and wife Upasana are expecting twins which was recently confirmed by Upasana’s mother Shobana Kamineni. The couple celebrated baby shower recently which was attended by close family and friends.