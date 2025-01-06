Nayanthara's publicist clarifies legal notice rumours, shares NOC from Chandramukhi makers

CHENNAI: Actor Nayanthara, through her publicist, has clarified that the makers of Chandramukhi have already issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and have not sent a legal notice regarding copyright infringement for the clips used in Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.

The publicist shared the NOC issued by Sivaji Productions, the producers of Chandramukhi, on social media, confirming their approval for the use of the required footage in the actor's documentary.

This clarification comes in light of rumours claiming that the makers of the film Chandramukhi had sent a legal notice to Nayanthara and the OTT platform Netflix for allegedly using the footage without permission.



