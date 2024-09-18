Nayanthara shares special birthday wishes for her husband Vignesh, says "I love you beyond words"

MUMBAI: On filmmaker Vignesh Shivan's birthday his wife and actor Nayanthara dropped a heartfelt post for him.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of pictures with Vignesh.

In one photograph, she can be seen sharing a sweet kiss with her husband. The adorable couple can be seen sharing some romantic moments together.

Along with pictures, she wrote a sweet caption, "Happyyyy Birthday My Everything.. I love you beyond words could ever explain! God blessss u with everything u wish for in life my uyir ulagam.."

Take a look at the couple's lovey-dovey moments.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

The couple welcomed their sons via surrogacy in 2022. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns named Uyir and Ulagam. In the images, the duo was seen kissing the feet of their babies.

He captioned the post by writing, "Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, and our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great."

Talking about Nayanthara's work front, she made her acting debut with the Malayalam film 'Manassinakkare' in 2003. She made her debut in Tamil cinema with 'Ayya' in 2005 and in Telugu cinema with 'Lakshmi' in 2006. Following her breakthrough performance in the female-driven films 'Anaamika', 'Maya', 'Kolamavu Kokila' 'Airaa', and 'Netrikann', Nayanthara went on to become one of the most prominent actresses in South Indian cinema.

She also worked with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan', which turned out to be a milestone project for her.