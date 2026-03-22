Nayanthara pleasantly surprises Radhika; Celebrates Radhika's completion of 40 years in the film industry

She wrote, "Thank you, @therowdypictures, to the sweetest @nayanthara for this surprise celebration on the sets of “HI” ,I was so moved with the love smd affection, my true success is measured only in the love I receive from my peers. #vishnu dir @ungalkbhagyaraj @kavin.0431 0431 @wikkiofficial and the whole team."

The film, which is being jointly produced by Zee Studios South, The Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, will feature Kavin and Nayanthara in the lead. It will also feature a host of actors including K Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, Radhika, Sathyan, Adithya Kathir and Kureishi among others. For the unaware, Vishnu Edavan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director to ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj in several of his projects including 'Kaithi', 'Master' and 'Vikram'. Zee Studios South, one of the production houses that is producing the film, had a few days ago, taken to its social media timelines to share the first look posters of the film. It had said then, "HI :) A word, a spark, a story.