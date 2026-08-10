Nayanthara on how Geethu Mohandas floored her with her narration of 'Toxic': This film is going to blow your minds!

Participating in the trailer launch event of the film which was held recently, Nayanthara, while talking about her bond with director Geethu Mohandas, said, "Geetu and me, we've had a very, very long journey and a beautiful one. We have worked together in a film. Must be 20 years back. That was a different Geetu."

Nayanthara then went on to say that when Geethu Mohandas called her for the film, she wasn't so sure because the film had a lot of actors. "I'm usually a little careful or maybe a little apprehensive about choosing a film where there are a lot of actors. So, when she called me for this film, I wasn't sure," Nayanthara disclosed.

"I said, 'No, I don't think I want to do the film'. So, she asked me some 10 million questions and I said, 'okay, it's fine. You can just come and narrate it to me'," Nayanthara recalled with a smile.

"And from the time, from the moment she narrated it to me, I was like, 'Who is this woman? Who is this director that we have not seen?'. You are going to witness something incredible. You guys (referring to the audiences) are just not ready for it. I'm telling you. You've seen the trailer. I know it's amazing. But you still haven't seen the film. It's going to blow your minds. It's really going to be incredible."