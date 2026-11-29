The song is to feature in director Sujith N Subramaniam's upcoming film 'Raja's Playlist'.

Fans of Tamil cinema and film music have for long admired the creative partnership between music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and late National Award winning lyricist Na. Muthukumar.

The formidable association between the two giants in their respective fields began with the Suriya-starrer 'Nandha' in 2001 with the song 'Orayiram Yaanai'. Their association, which spanned over a period of 16 years, saw the two work together on over 75 films. During this period, the music director and the late lyricist delivered over 400 songs, several of which went on emerge chartbusters and classics.

From soulful melodies to chart-topping numbers, Yuvan's music and Na. Muthukumar's words have created countless musical memories for Tamil audiences. Their last film together was 'Taramani', bringing a remarkable chapter in Tamil film music to a close.