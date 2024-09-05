Nani takes charge as Arjun Sarkaar in Hit: The Third Case

Begin typing your search...

    5 Sep 2024
    CHENNAI: Helmed by Dr Sailesh Kolanu, Nani’s 32nd film is titled as Hit: The Third Case. On Thursday, the makers unveiled a video clip revealing the actor’s look and title.

    The video features Nani as a violent and fearless police officer, who is more of an animal and less of a cop. The film is bankrolled by Prashanti Tipirneni, under the banners Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions. Mickey J Meyer is composing the music and Sanu John Varghese is handling the camera. Karthika Srinivas is taking care of the cuts. Hit 3 will hit the screens on May 1 next year.

    Nani, who was last seen in Saripodha Sanivaaram, has Nani 33 with Srikanth Odela in the pipeline. Saripodha Sanivaaram features Priyanka Mohan and SJ Suryah in prominent roles.

