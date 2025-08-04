Nani gives first clap for Dulquer's 41st film

CHENNAI: A few days ago, Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the teaser of his much-anticipated film, Kaantha. Moving forward, his next film, helmed by Ravi, was launched on Monday.

Actor Nani gave the first clap for Dulquer's 41st film, which is billed to be a heartwarming contemporary love story. Filmmakers Srikanth Odela and Buchi Babu Sana were also present at the pooja ceremony. Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri, under the banner SLV Cinemas, GV Prakash Kumar will compose the tunes. Anay Goswamy will handle the camera.

Other details regarding the cast and crew will be revealed by the makers in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Dulquer also has Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, a Telugu film, and I'm Game (Malayalam) in the pipeline. As a producer, he has Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, in which the actor will play a cameo role as well.