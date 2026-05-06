Nani and SJ Suryah excited for Tamil OTT series Exam

SJ Suryah extended his warmest wishes to the entire team, rooting for a ‘roaring success’. Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 fame Samyuktha Vishwanathan called it ‘another banger’ from Wallwatcher Films, adding she ‘cannottt wait to binge watch’. Inspector Rishi fame Sunainaa shared her excitement saying she ‘can't wait to catch the show’ while her Inspector Rishi co-star Gabriella Sellus extended her heartfelt wishes to the Prime Video team. Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie fame Anagha and Suzhal - The Vortex fame Aishwarya Rajesh have also shared their support for the series.