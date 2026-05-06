Nani and SJ Suryah excited for Tamil OTT series Exam

CHENNAI: Ahead of the May 15 premiere of Exam on Prime Video, several actors from the Tamil film and OTT industry have been sharing messages of support for the upcoming suspense drama on social media, adding to the buzz around the series.
SJ Suryah extended his warmest wishes to the entire team, rooting for a ‘roaring success’. Suzhal: The Vortex Season 2 fame Samyuktha Vishwanathan called it ‘another banger’ from Wallwatcher Films, adding she ‘cannottt wait to binge watch’. Inspector Rishi fame Sunainaa shared her excitement saying she ‘can't wait to catch the show’ while her Inspector Rishi co-star Gabriella Sellus extended her heartfelt wishes to the Prime Video team. Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie fame Anagha and Suzhal - The Vortex fame Aishwarya Rajesh have also shared their support for the series.
Created by Pushkar and Gayatri, under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, and written and directed by A Sarkunam, Exam features Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan in the lead, with Abbas playing a pivotal role. Exam will stream on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, and subtitles in 15 languages, including English.