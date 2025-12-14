Namakkana Kaalam, energetic beats with impactful lyrics

CHENNAI: After the release of two romantic singles, the makers of Parasakthi unveiled the third single, Namakkana Kaalam, on Sunday. An energetic number in the vocals of Haricharan, Nakash Aziz and Velmurugan, the strong, impactful lyrics are penned by Arivu. National Award-winning music composer GV Prakash Kumar is behind the tunes.

Helmed by Sudha Kongara, the star cast includes Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela, among others. Produced by Aakash Baskaran, under the banner Dawn Pictures, the announcement video that was released earlier this year starts with the silhouette of Sivakarthikeyan walking in the corridor of one of the oldest colleges in Chennai, with the words Once Upon A Time In Madras. Then comes Atharvaa and Sreeleela amidst the chaos in the college premises, indicating a strike. A train blazing in the background, Ravi Mohan is seen shooting the figurine of SK.

Ravi K Chandran ISC is the cinematographer, while Sathish Suriya is overseeing the cuts. The team wrapped up the shooting and is all set to release the film on January 14, eyeing the Pongal holidays.