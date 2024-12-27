Mufasa: The Lion King mints Rs 74 cr in India

CHENNAI: Following the blockbuster success of 2019’s live-action The Lion King, the visually stunning live-action Mufasa: The Lion King released in theatres on December 20. The film received good appreciation across the globe.

Compelling voiceovers by popular Indian actors like Shah Rukh Khan in Hindi, Mahesh Babu in Telugu and Arjun Das in Tamil have significantly boosted Mufasa: The Lion King’s appeal across India resulting in a collection of Rs 74 crore in its first week of release. As per online reports, the film has earned Rs 11.3 crore in Tamil and continues to hold strong momentum across the country despite new releases.

For the Tamil version, Ashok Selvan voiced Taka, the duo of Robo Shankar and Singam Puli as Pumbaa and Timon respectively, VTV Ganesh for the younger version of Rafiki and M Nasser joined the team as the voice of Kiros.

Mufasa: The Lion King is directed by Barry Jenkins. The film enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka- the heir to a royal bloodline, and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits.