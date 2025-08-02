MS Bhaskar joins hands with Rahul for Grand Father

CHENNAI: Renowned actor MS Bhaskar received National Film Award for his performance in Parking. Just a day after the announcement, the makers of Grand Father unveiled the first look of the film to honour the actor for the prestigious award. Prankster Rahul is playing the lead role and also helming the project.

Kutty Stories is backing the film, which also stars Smika, Aruldoss, Munishkanth and Srinath in crucial roles. The poster features MS Bhaskar and Rahul in intense looks, and goons are seen waiting with weapons.

Rajin Raj is composing the music, while Sridhar is handling the camera. Diwakar is taking care of the cuts. Billed to be a horror comedy, the production of Grand Father is taking place in full swing.