"More Nervous than I was during my First film" says R Madhavan

PANAJI: November 26 (ANI): R Madhavan, who is at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, expressed his excitement as his film 'Hisaab Barabar' premiered at the prestigious event on Tuesday.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the movie revolves around corruption and systemic injustice, with a story about a common man's fight against financial fraud.

Speaking to ANI, Madhavan shared that it's a matter of great pride for the film to premiere at IFFI and admitted he is "more nervous" now than he was during his first film.

"It's a matter of great pride that it premiered at IFFI, which has gained a stature over the years. It's just an aspiration film festival around the world... so congratulations to the entire team of IFFI, the government of Goa, and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry for having made it such a popular name," he said.

"As far as the movie is concerned, I have always believed in high-concept stories. Sometimes I have been very lucky, sometimes not as much, but I have always stuck to the fact that I want to tell stories that the common man can relate to. So Hisaab Barabar is on that line," he added.

"The nervousness doesn't come down even after releasing 90 films. I am more nervous today than I was during my first film," Madhavan confessed.

His co-star in the film, Kriti Kulhari also expressed her excitement about the film.

"It feels quite surreal, actually, and I've been waiting to see this film for a while. I haven't seen anything of the film, not even a single shot. So it's even more exciting for me," she said.

As per the makers, in the film, Madhavan plays "Radhe Mohan Sharma, a meticulous railway ticket checker who discovers a small yet inexplicable discrepancy in his bank account. What starts as a minor issue soon spirals into a larger investigation, leading him to uncover a massive financial fraud orchestrated by a powerful banker, Micky Mehta (Neil Nitin Mukesh). As Radhe battles against systemic corruption, he also faces the complexities of his own personal life, realizing that relationships, unlike balance sheets, cannot be fixed with numbers alone.

" The film, which is directed by Ashwni Dhir, also stars actress Kriti Kulhari. Jio Studio presents an SP Cinecorp Production, 'Hisaab Barabar'. Directed by Ashwni Dhir and Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel and Shreyanshi Patel.