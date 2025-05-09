Mohanlal’s son Pranav’s horror film christened as ‘Dies Irae’

MUMBAI: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s son Pranav’s upcoming horror-thriller has been titled ‘Dies Irae’, which means The Day of Wrath.

Night Shift Studios has revealed “Dies Irae” as the title of its second feature film on Friday. The Malayalam-language horror-thriller stars Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role and is written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, who previously helmed the studio’s critically acclaimed debut “Bramayugam,” reports variety.com.

Principal photography has wrapped, with the project currently in post-production. The studio’s previous effort, 2024 monochrome period horror film “Bramayugam,” starring Malayalamsuperstar Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan and Sidharth Bharathan, directed by Sadasivan.

“With ‘Bramayugam,’ we were able to draw global attention to what Indian-horror thrillers could achieve,” says Chakravarthy Ramachandra, founder and producer of Night Shift Studios.

“‘Dies Irae’ is the next step in this pursuit. Pranav Mohanlal is set to leave an indelible footprint on this genre.”

Specific plot details remain under wraps, director Sadasivan hints that viewers can expect something distinctly different from his previous work.

“Compared to my previous films, ‘Dies Irae’ explores a diametrically opposite emotional spectrum which connects to the new generation,” he says. “While it stays true to the horror-thriller space, it’s a very different beast in terms of narrative style and mood.”

The production maintains the core creative team from “Bramayugam,” suggesting Night Shift Studios is establishing a consistent approach to its genre output while pushing into new territory.

“Concepts like ‘Dies Irae’ demand not just an edgy idea but also the right mix of talent with uncompromising quality. That’s what excites us most about this project,” says S. Sashikanth, partner and producer at Night Shift Studios.

Pranav Mohanlal made his debut as a child actor with a minor role in Onnaman in 2002, followed by a leading role in Punarjani.

Pranav returned to films in 2015 as an assistant director to Jeethu Joseph and worked in two films—Papanasam and Life of Josutty. He starred in the leading role in the 2018 film Aadhi, directed by Jeethu. He also debuted as a singer-songwriter for the film by writing, singing and performing the song "Gypsy Women". He later worked in Hridayam.