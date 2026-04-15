Mohanlal's film with Tharun Moorthy titled 'Athimanoharam'

But no child grows on love alone; it takes an entire ecosystem to nurture it into something meaningful and beautiful for the world." He went on to say, "For us, that ecosystem is everything. We didn’t just make a film. We held it close, cared for it, and loved it like our own. And in that journey, it was our team who became its heartbeat. Every member of the crew poured a piece of themselves into it , their passion, their sleepless nights, their unwavering belief." "Together, we became more than a crew. We became a living, breathing force -- one vision, one rhythm, one shared soul.

That energy didn’t just surround us, it consumed us… made us think cinema, breathe cinema, and live it in every moment. This film carries all of us within it," he explained. "To our incredible crew -- this isn’t just a thank you, it’s a piece of our heart. These 55 days weren’t just work, they were a journey we’ll carry forever. And somehow, this feels like just the beginning. The days ahead… they hold something even more beautiful," he signed off. It may be recalled that the director had, in February this year, confirmed that the first schedule of his eagerly awaited film had been completed. The director also used the occasion to point out that he had completed five years in the film industry on February 12.