Mohanlal-starrer #L366's first schedule completed, says director Tharun Moorthy

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal plays a policeman called T S Lovelajan in the film. It was only recently that the actor had announced that he had joined the sets of the film. Mohanlal had taken to his social media timelines to make the announcement.

He had then said, "Starting this journey with gratitude as I join the sets of #L366. Thankful for all your blessings and prayers." The film has triggered huge expectations as the ace director is joining hands with the Malayalam Superstar again for this project, after the phenomenal success of their blockbuster film together titled 'Thudaram'.

It may be recalled that last December, the ace director, whose film 'Thudarum' went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, had officially announced that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and he would be reuniting for another film.

Taking to his X timeline, Tharun Moorthy had then said, "When a storyteller and a legend meet again, a universe stirs. After 'Thudarum', I and @Mohanlal embark on another voyage, carried by the vision of Ashiq Usman Productions. Rolling Soon..."

