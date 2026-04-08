Massive crowd gathers outside Allu Arjun’s house on his birthday, brother Allu Sirish shares a video

Allu Sirish, who seems to have become emotional witnessing the overwhelming love and admiration for his brother share the heartfelt moment on his social media account.

He wrote, “Happy birthday @alluarjunonline

May you always be celebrated like this.”

For the uninitiated, the South Indian star, Allu Arjun, on the professional front, achieved massive success with the blockbuster franchise Pushpa: The Rise, where he starred opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

The actor, in the past has delivered umpteen hits over the years, including the popular dance number ‘A Ante Amalapuram’.

On the personal front, Allu Arjun tied the knot with Sneha Reddy in March 2011

The two reportedly fell head over heels in love after meeting through mutual friends.

On March 6, the actor celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife Sneha Reddy by sharing a heartfelt message and romantic pictures on his social media account.

Marking 15 years of togetherness, the actor had posted a couple of stunning photographs of the two on his social media account.

He had written, “Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you.”

The couple are parents to two children, son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha.