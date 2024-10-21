Marvel's 'Daredevil: Born Again' gets a release date

WASHINGTON: Marvel's 'Daredevil: Born Again' is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, next year.

The announcement was made during the Marvel Fanfare panel at New York Comic Con on October 19.

Actor Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil, and Vincent D'Onofrio, who plays the villain Kingpin, surprised fans with their appearance at the event.

The panel featured a discussion with series producer Sana Amanat and Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski. They talked about Marvel's long history of storytelling in New York and the filming of Season 1 of "Daredevil: Born Again" on location in the city.

Cox and D'Onofrio also shared a sneak peek of the much-anticipated series. After Matt Murdock's cameo in 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," fans have been eager to see the character return, especially since the Netflix series ended in 2018.

According to Deadline, the new series has nine episodes that follow Murdock as he seeks justice during the day as a lawyer and fights crime at night as Daredevil.

Meanwhile, Kingpin aims for political power in New York. According to the show's description, "When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

The series features other cast members including Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal.

Dario Scardapane is the showrunner, with episodes directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd. Key producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, and Brad Winderbaum.