Manjummel Boys represents India at Russia’s KinoBravo Film Festival

CHENNAI: Manjummel Boys, the blockbuster Malayalam film, represents India at KinoBravo International Mainstream Film Festival. The festival will be held in Sochi, Russia from September 28 to October 4. Manjummel Boys will have a red carpet screening on September 30, followed by a festival screening on October 1.

Manjummel Boys is the first Malayalam film to be featured in the festival. It is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the highest-grossing Malayalam film in the rest of India.

Written and directed by Chidambaram, the survival thriller is produced by Soubin Shahir, Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony under Parava Films. It is based on a real incident from 2006. The film stars Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman and Shebin Benson. The film hit the theatres on February 22 this year. It grossed over 200 crores at the box office.

The competition will also feature Karim Mohammad Amini’s Fossil, which became the highest-grossing film in the history of Iranian films, Blindfolded by Egyptian director Omar Hilal, Hans Crossing the Rubicon by director Corné van Rooyen from South Africa to name a few.