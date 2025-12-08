Manju Warrier unveils second look of Madhubala, Indrans’s Chinna Chinna Aasai

CHENNAI: Madhubala is making her return to the Malayalam film industry after a break, with Chinna Chinna Aasai, alongside Indrans. Manju Warrier unveiled the second-look poster of the film, in which the leads are seen sharing a warm smile, sitting on a boat.

Helmed by Varsha Vasudev, Abhijith Babuji is backing the film, under the banner Babuji Productions. Chinna Chinna Aasai is set against the backdrop of a heartfelt musical score composed by Govind Vasantha. The first-look poster was released earlier by filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

Faiz Siddik is handling the camera, while Reckson Joseph is taking care of the cuts. Shot entirely in Varanasi, the film is scheduled to hit theatres in early 2026.

Madhubala was last seen in the Telugu film Kannappa, which released in June this year.