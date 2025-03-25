Manju Warrier: I do what the director wants me to do, leave all the pressure to them

NEW DELHI: National Award-winning actress Manju Warrier is all set to reprise her role of Priyadarshini Ramdas in the upcoming film “L2: Empuraan”, has talked about how she does not take pressure as she does what the director wants her to do and leave all the pressure to them.

Talking about pressure considering the sequel has to be way better than the first part “Lucifer”, Manju said: “...Like the combination of a film being a success, being loved by the audience, and then for you to have a really good role in the film, that combination very rarely happens for an actor.”

The actress considers herself very lucky to be a part of the franchise.

“So I was very, I should say, I'm really lucky and I was very happy and I'm still the most proud one to be the part of this Lucifer franchise,” she added.

“So regarding the pressure that you asked, I'm a complete director's actor. So I just do what the director wants me to do and just leave all the pressure and all the other things to them. So I did not have any pressure that was felt on me during Lucifer and the same now also.”

Manju said that she has “complete confidence in the vision of the team and the way it has been, from what I've seen and what I've heard, the way that it has been executed and what you're going to see on screen, I'm sure it will meet all the expectations and probably exceed the expectations. So I'm just very hopeful and grateful.”

“L2: Empuraan” is an action thriller directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. The second installment in a planned trilogy, it is a follow-up to the 2019 film Lucifer. The film stars Mohanlal, alongside an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Abhimanyu Singh, Eriq Ebouaney, Jerome Flynn, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

The film is set to release on March 27.