Mandaadi first look features Soori in rustic look

CHENNAI: Actor Soori is gearing up for his next film in the lead role. Titled Mandaadi, the first look of the film was launched on Saturday. Billed to be a sports-drama, Mathimaran Pugazhendhi is helming the project.

Suhas is making his Tamil debut with the film, and Mandaadi also stars Sathyaraj, Mahima Nambiar, Ravindra Vijay, Achyuth Kumar and Sachana Namidass. Mandaadi is a term used in Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi, which means a skilled expert who leads the fishing expedition.

Talking about the film, Mathimaran said, “This film not only elevates Soori as a performer but also demanded a kind of physical ability and commitment that only an artiste like him could bring to life. Mandaadi can only be done by someone who is physically fit and dedicated. The project is shaping up to be an honest, rooted sports action film that will emotionally connect with the audience.”

Backed by RS Infotainment, GV Prakash Kumar will compose the music. SR Kathir is the cinematographer, and Pradeep E Ragav will take care of the cuts. The team is set to begin shooting in the coming days.