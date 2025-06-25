Manavalakalai yoga aids healthy life: Bhagyaraj

CHENNAI: Filmmaker and actor Bhagyaraj is playing the lead role in Aanandha Vaazhkai, helmed by R Subramaniya Bharathi. The film’s audio launch event took place recently and witnessed the presence of Minister MP Saminathan, World Community Service Centre (WCSC)’s president SKM Maeilanandhan, filmmakers SP Muthuraman, Samuthirakani and Kathir, among others.

Apart from Bhagyaraj, the star cast includes Meera Krishnan, Jeeva Thangavel and Nishanth. Talking at the audio launch event, Bhagyaraj said, “When the director narrated the story to me, I wanted to delve deep into manavalakai yoga before committing to the film. Trainers from the centre provided training to my wife Poornima and me for a few days. After that only I acted in the film.” He also added that the film aims to take the benefits of manavalakalai yoga to everyone.

“It is our words that decides whether a situation is positive or negative. The yoga practice will help us to lead a healthy and peaceful life, which eventually benefits people around us as well,” he shared.

Sathya C is composing the tunes for Aanandha Vaazhkai, which revolves around how manavalakalai yoga helps in restoring peace in one’s family.