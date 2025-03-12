Man from Andhra alleges late actress Soundarya's death as murder

CHENNAI: A man from Andhra Pradesh has filed a complaint alleging that late actress Soundarya's death was not an accident.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the complainant Chittimallu from Andhra Pradesh said that the actress' death was a murder, not an accident.

The actress, who was at the peak of her career, lost her life at the age of 27 in a plane crash on April 7, 2004, while flying from Bengaluru.