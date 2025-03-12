Begin typing your search...

    Man from Andhra alleges late actress Soundarya's death as murder

    The complainant Chittimallu from Andhra Pradesh said that the actress' death was a murder, not an accident

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|12 March 2025 11:32 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-12 06:51:28  )
    Man from Andhra alleges late actress Soundaryas death as murder
    X

    Late actress Soundarya (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: A man from Andhra Pradesh has filed a complaint alleging that late actress Soundarya's death was not an accident.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the complainant Chittimallu from Andhra Pradesh said that the actress' death was a murder, not an accident.

    The actress, who was at the peak of her career, lost her life at the age of 27 in a plane crash on April 7, 2004, while flying from Bengaluru.

    late actress SoundaryamurderAndhra Pradesh
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X