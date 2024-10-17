Mamoudou Athie to star alongside Zendaya, Robert Pattinson in 'The Drama'

WASHINGTON: Actor Mamoudou Athie is in the final stages of negotiations to join the cast of A24's highly anticipated film 'The Drama', directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

According to Deadline, Athie will star alongside renowned actors Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, with Alana Haim also in discussions to come on board.

While specific plot details remain largely under wraps, early speculation suggests the film explores a romance that veers into unexpected territory as a couple prepares for their wedding day.

This intriguing premise has already sparked interest among film enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.

Borgli has written the script. The production team includes Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Tyler Campellone, all of whom will be producing under their Square Peg banner, as per Deadline.

This partnership has previously led to films like 'Hereditary', 'Midsommar', and 'Dream Scenario'.

Upcoming projects from Square Peg and A24 also include 'Death of a Unicorn', featuring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, and 'Eddington', starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Emma Stone.

Athie is fresh off his role in Yorgos Lanthimos' recent drama 'Kinds of Kindness', which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and featured a stellar cast including Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and Margaret Qualley.

He also gave his voice for Pixar's 'Elemental' and the Netflix film 'Uncorked'.