    Malayalam cinema experiencing a golden era: Prithviraj Sukumaran

    Speaking at a recent event, Prithviraj highlighted how Malayalam films are receiving global recognition for their content-driven storytelling, technical excellence, and unique narratives.

    AuthorIANSIANS|21 March 2025 1:49 PM IST
    Prithviraj Sukumaran (Image: X)

    MUMBAI: Renowned actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran has expressed his admiration for the current state of Malayalam cinema, calling it an extraordinarily good phase for the industry.

    Speaking at a recent event, Prithviraj highlighted how Malayalam films are receiving global recognition for their content-driven storytelling, technical excellence, and unique narratives. "Our industry has always been known for strong scripts and realistic performances, but now we are reaching a wider audience, thanks to OTT platforms and global distribution," he said.

    The actor also credited the new wave of filmmakers and talented actors who are pushing creative boundaries. "Today, a Malayalam film isn’t just competing with regional cinema—it stands tall alongside the best films from across the world," he added.

    With a growing number of blockbuster hits and critically acclaimed films, experts believe that Malayalam cinema is at the forefront of India’s cinematic evolution, setting new benchmarks in filmmaking.

