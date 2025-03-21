Malayalam cinema experiencing a golden era: Prithviraj Sukumaran

MUMBAI: Renowned actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran has expressed his admiration for the current state of Malayalam cinema, calling it an extraordinarily good phase for the industry.

Speaking at a recent event, Prithviraj highlighted how Malayalam films are receiving global recognition for their content-driven storytelling, technical excellence, and unique narratives. "Our industry has always been known for strong scripts and realistic performances, but now we are reaching a wider audience, thanks to OTT platforms and global distribution," he said.

The actor also credited the new wave of filmmakers and talented actors who are pushing creative boundaries. "Today, a Malayalam film isn’t just competing with regional cinema—it stands tall alongside the best films from across the world," he added.

With a growing number of blockbuster hits and critically acclaimed films, experts believe that Malayalam cinema is at the forefront of India’s cinematic evolution, setting new benchmarks in filmmaking.