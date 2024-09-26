Malayalam actor Babu arrested

KOCHI: Malayalam actor ‘Idavela’ Babu, once a senior office-bearer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a case involving the alleged sexual assault of a female actor.

However, due to the anticipatory bail granted by the court earlier, he was released on bail after the medical examination, police said.

After actor-MLA Mukesh, he is the second actor to be arrested by the special investigation team probing cases of sexual abuse of women in the Malayalam film industry.