    However, due to the anticipatory bail granted by the court earlier, he was released on bail after the medical examination, police said.

    ByAgenciesAgencies|26 Sep 2024 5:02 AM GMT
    Malayalam actor Babu arrested
    Representative image of a person arrested 

    KOCHI: Malayalam actor ‘Idavela’ Babu, once a senior office-bearer of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a case involving the alleged sexual assault of a female actor.

    After actor-MLA Mukesh, he is the second actor to be arrested by the special investigation team probing cases of sexual abuse of women in the Malayalam film industry.

    ‘Idavela’ BabuAssociation of Malayalam Movie Artistsactor-MLA MukeshMalayalam film industry
