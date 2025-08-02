Makers unveil the electrifying audio of Coolie

CHENNAI: As fans are curiously gearing up for the release of the much-awaited Coolie trailer today at 7 pm, the makers have unveiled the album of the Rajinikanth-starrer. A total of eight songs were released, which have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The electrifying list starts with Coolie Disco, Chikitu crooned by T Rajhendherr, Uyir Naadi Nanbane, which features Sai Smriti and Anirudh’s vocals, Monica (Sublahasini, Anirudh and the rap portion is handled by Asal Kolaar), Powerhouse, I Am The Danger, which has lyrics penned by Heisenberg, and Siddharth Basrur and Anirudh lent their voices. With the rap portion by Amogh Balaji, Kokki features Sooraj Santhosh’s voice. Mobsta has Anirudh’s vocals and lyrics by Heisenberg.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the star cast of Coolie includes Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Pooja Hegde and Aamir Khan in key roles. Sun Pictures is producing the project, which features cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and editing by Philomin Raj.

Recently, the film received an A certification from the censor board. This is the first Rajini film in the last 36 years to receive an A certificate, with his last being Siva (1989). Coolie is set to release on August 14 in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.