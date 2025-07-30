Makers of Dhanush's #D54 release new still of actor from the sets; fans thrilled

CHENNAI: The makers of director Vignesh Raja's eagerly awaited action entertainer featuring actor Dhanush in the lead have now added to the excitement of fans by releasing a still of Dhanush shooting for the film.

Taking to its X timeline to release the still, Vels Film International, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Straight from the sets of #D54 - Shoot in progress! @dhanushkraja" and posted a picture of Dhanush seen speaking from an STD booth.

The film, which is tentatively being referred to as #D54, features Mamitha Baiju as the heroine. Sources close to the unit said that the film will be a gripping action entertainer.

Expectations from the film have skyrocketed as the film's tag line -- "Sometimes staying dangerous is the only way to stay alive" -- has already caught the attention of fans and film buffs.

The film boasts of both a strong cast as well as a brilliant technical crew.

Apart from Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature, director K S Ravikumar, Jayaram, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunas and Prithvi Pandiraj in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography will be by one of the best in the business, Theni Eswar and editing will be by Sreejith Sarang. Music will be by National Award winner G V Prakash.

More significantly, the story of the film has been jointly penned by writer Alfred Prakash and director Vignesh Raja, the creators of the critically acclaimed superhit investigative thriller 'Por Thozhil'.

Writer Alfred Prakash, who has been good friends with director Vignesh Raja, had in an earlier interview disclosed that both Vignesh and he understood each other very well.

The writers, who had taken four years to come up with the final version of Por Thozil, believe that it is better when two people write a story together as each writer can use the other as a sounding board to test one's ideas.



